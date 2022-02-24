Zelensky: No one will force Ukrainians to relinquish freedom

President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that no one will force Ukrainian people to relinquish the freedom and independence of Ukraine.

Source: Zelensky’s official address to Ukrainians

In president’s words: "No one will be able to convince us or force us, the people of Ukraine, to relinquish our freedom, our independence, our sovereignty. But it appears that this is what Russian government is trying to achieve by destroying their country’s potential. Everything that Russia has done since the year 2000 can now be simply wiped out before the eyes of the entire world.

We stress that Ukraine was NOT the one to choose the path of war. But Ukraine is offering a return to the path of peace."

Details: Zelensky called upon Ukrainians to:

help the national defense,

join the ranks of Armed Forces and territorial defense units, as "every citizen with military experience will be useful now",

aid volunteers’ efforts and the medical system, for example, by donating blood,

care for their loved ones and those neighbours and acquaintances who might need it.

President called upon politicians and community leaders to help ensure that normal life can continue for the people on the ground as much as possible.

He called upon journalists to defend the democracy and freedom of Ukraine.

President emphasised that the Ukrainian army, border guards, police forces and special forces stopped the enemy’s attacks; in the language of this conflict, this can be called an "operational pause".

In president’s words: "In Donbas, our Armed Forces are acting exemplary, they are securely holding Kharkiv. The most problematic situation is in the south. Our troops are fighting fierce battles in the vicinity of Kherson. The enemy presses on from the occupied Crimea, trying to advance towards Melitopil’.

In the north of the country, the enemy is slowly advancing across the Chernihiv region, but we have sufficient defense forces there. Reliable defense is also in place in the Zhytomyr region. Enemy landings in Gotosmil’ are blocked, out troops have an order to destroy the enemy."

Details: According to the president, Ukraine has endured losses, but it also has captured Russian soldiers. A lot of Russian aircrafts and armoured vehicles have been destroyed.