20 Russian helicopters landed the troops close to Kyiv – the fighting is ongoing

Iryna BalachukThursday, 24 February 2022, 17:09

20 Russian KA-52 and MI-8 helicopters landed troops in Gostomel air field, the fight is ongoing. The adversary is continuing aggressive actions along the whole joint border line.

Source: operationa information of the Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine  as of 17:00 Kyiv time.

Ad verbatim: "The adversary is exercising force along the northern part of the state border from the air fields of the Republic of Belarus. 20 Ka-52 and MI-8 helicopters of the Russian Federation landed troops on Gostomel air field. The fighting is ongoing’’.

