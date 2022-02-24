Укр / Рус Клуб УП
Укр / Рус
up shop

Ukraine is fighting for Gostomel: the battle is going

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 22:07

Ukrainian defenders are fighting against Russian paratroopers for the Antonov International Airport in Gostomel, less than 10 km from Kyiv.

Source: colloculors of "Ukrainian Truth" near the battlefield

Details: Locals say that the explosions near Antonov airport are heard several times every 3-4 minutes.

Eyewitnesses talk about the glow over the city.

People are hiding in basements for safety.

The president's representative in the Constitutional Court, Fedor Venislavsky, said on Ukraine 24 channel that Ukrainian defenders had pushed out the enemy and taken more advantageous positions, but the fierce battle was still going on.

Venislavsky referred to intelligence data.

RECENT NEWS
08:28
Local situation in Ukraine as of Monday morning
07:58
Berdiansk temporarily occupied by Russian invaders – Zaporizhia Oblast Administration
06:33
Two Russian missiles hit a childcare centre and a store in Chernihiv. No casualties recorded
06:26
Russians continue their failing assault on Kyiv
05:57
Reznikov: The war has reached a real turning point, it is now European
04:46
Missile hits residential building in Chernihiv downtown
04:21
Renewed shelling in Kyiv and Kharkiv - State Special Communications Service
04:10
Combat missiles manufacturer ‘Luch’ hands over its export stocks to Ukrainian Armed Forces
02:35
Yet another attempt by invaders to seize Irpin failed - the General Staff
02:04
Lisbon Stadium Greets Football Player Yaremchuk With Flags in Support of Ukraine
All News