Ukraine is fighting for Gostomel: the battle is going

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 24 February 2022, 21:07
Ukrainian defenders are fighting against Russian paratroopers for the Antonov International Airport in Gostomel, less than 10 km from Kyiv.

Source: colloculors of "Ukrainian Truth" near the battlefield

Details: Locals say that the explosions near Antonov airport are heard several times every 3-4 minutes.

Eyewitnesses talk about the glow over the city.

People are hiding in basements for safety.

The president's representative in the Constitutional Court, Fedor Venislavsky, said on Ukraine 24 channel that Ukrainian defenders had pushed out the enemy and taken more advantageous positions, but the fierce battle was still going on.

Venislavsky referred to intelligence data.

