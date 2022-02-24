All Sections
Russian aggression results in deaths of 57 Ukrainians, 169 more injured – Ministry of Health

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 February 2022, 20:29
Victims of Russian aggression

Ukraine’s civilian and military losses

as of 18:30 Ukraine time

Lypets’ke, Odessa region: 22 dead at the military base

Berda, Berdyans’k district, Zaporizh’ya region: 1 dead at the military base

Vugledar, Donets’k region: 4 dead in a hospital shelling

Brovary: 6 dead in a shelling

Sumy: 3 dead during the fight in the city centre

Kherson region: 13 dead, 2 of them children

Obukhiv district, Kyiv region: 5 dead in a plane crash

Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region: 2 dead in a military warehouse fire

Russian military invasion has resulted in the deaths of 57 Ukrainians, with 169 more injured, on 24 February.

Source: minister of health Viktor Lyashko, as reported by the Ministry of Health

Details: According to the available data, 57 Ukrainians died as a result of the Russian invasion; 169 more were injured.

Lyashko explained that healthcare facilities have had to restructure.

On Thursday, along with the imposition of martial law, the Ministry of Health suggested that those who could be treated on an outpatient basis could leave healthcare facilities, so that the latter can be ready to receive Ukrainians who will need urgent medical attention and care across Ukraine.

According to Lyashko, healthcare workers are working constantly, and all medics are on duty – not just surgeons, traumatologists or emergency care workers.

All health workers are on active duty at their workplaces: in public hospitals, as well as in healthcare institutions overseen by the Ministry of Health and the National Academy of Medical Sciences. There are news of preparedness to deliver healthcare services from some private clinics.

In Lyashko’s words: "We are working with pharmaceutical plants, with drug distributors – all of them are ready, all of them are willing to defend our state."

Advertisement: