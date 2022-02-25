Russia attacked ships flying Romanian and Panamanian flags

Details: The General Staff reported that the bunkering vessel Millennium Spirit flying the flag of Romania, was hit by a Russian ship 12 miles away from the port of Yuzhny.

Circumstances are being clarified, the connection with the ship is lost.

Meanwhile, Stavnitser reported that his company P&O Maritime Ukraine sent assistance.

Stavnitser: "At the anchorage of the Port Yuzhny the ship Namura Queen, Panama flag, was hit.

Probably a rocket. No fatalities, one wounded. There is a possibility that information about the smoking engine room is not accurate.’’