SBU building and the pumping station attacked in Chernihiv

Besides, " Chernihivvodokanal " reports that four shells or rockets damaged the water pumping station-3 at 14:15 Kyiv time. There is damage to equipment and power supply networks.

The pumping equipment is currently working. The team of the water pumping station is on duty.

It is also reported that there may be power outages in the ZAZ neighborhood and on Lyotna street, as the enemy was caught in the power line.

Advertisement:

According to the Secretary of the Chernihiv City Council Oleksandr Lomako, it is especially dangerous to go out into the yard in the areas of Rokosovsky Street, May Day Street and other streets.