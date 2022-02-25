80 tanks and more than 500 combat vehicles - Russia's losses in one and a half days of war

Details : According to Malyar, since the beginning of the open large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, the troops of the invading country have suffered the following losses (approximately):

Tanks up to 80

Armored combat vehicles of various types 516

Aircraft 10

Helicopters 7

Special personnel 2800. These are killed, wounded and taken prisoner.

Background : Earlier it was reported that on 25 February 25 alone, the Russian army lost more than a thousand soldiers - a record in its entire existence.

Advertisement: