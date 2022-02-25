Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Region State Administration: City of Schastya 80% destroyed, city of Popasna shelled

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 25 February 2022, 21:43

In Gaidai’s words: "Schastya: 80% of the city is destroyed! Shelling is not subsiding.

In the morning, a number of residents were eventually able to evacuate on their own. "Grad" rocket launchers were deployed against school buses used to evacuate city residents. One driver was injured. Tomorrow we will try to organise an evacuation again."

Details: The "new" and the "old" bridges have both been blow up in Novoaydar.

In Starobil’sk, mortar shelling damaged residential buildings and social infrastructures. One person killed.

The towns of Zoloty and Novotoshkivsky were also both shelled.

Residential buildings in Nizhny have been damaged.

Two trains with evacuees were stuck in Popasna.

In the neighbouring Komyshuvaha, shelling wrecked a railway track. If repairs take a long time, people will be put up in a bomb shelter.

Popasna is currently under fire. An administrative building and a residential building were damaged.

At the same time, the head of the Luhans’k regional state administration refuted the fake information stating that Severodonets’k, Lysychans’k and Rubizhne are no longer loyal to Ukraine: "This is all lies".

"Another piece of fake news is that Russian tanks have entered Gorsky," Gaidai said.

"Near Starobil’sk, Ukrainian artillery inflicted losses on the occupiers. Ukrainian artillery wrecked a column of Russian military equipment preparing to cross the Aidar River. The enemy broke through the Ukrainian border and tried to approach Ukrainian troops from the rear, striking and breaking their line of defense. However, the occupiers have suffered losses and retreated", he wrote.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Tryokhizbenka, an armored group of Russian occupation troops tried to break through Ukrainian army’s defenses. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 Russian tanks and 1 infantry fighting vehicle and forced the enemy to retreat.

In the Belovods’k area, Ukrainian soldiers fought the Russian occupiers. Ukrainian units "broke through the invaders’ positions and consolidated their success with a counterattack", Gaidai said.

According to Gaidai, "Russian units are fleeing the battlefield in the direction of the Russian border having suffered significant losses".

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News