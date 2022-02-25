All Sections
Region State Administration: City of Schastya 80% destroyed, city of Popasna shelled

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 25 February 2022, 20:43

In Gaidai’s words: "Schastya: 80% of the city is destroyed! Shelling is not subsiding.

In the morning, a number of residents were eventually able to evacuate on their own. "Grad" rocket launchers were deployed against school buses used to evacuate city residents. One driver was injured. Tomorrow we will try to organise an evacuation again."

Details: The "new" and the "old" bridges have both been blow up in Novoaydar.

In Starobil’sk, mortar shelling damaged residential buildings and social infrastructures. One person killed.

The towns of Zoloty and Novotoshkivsky were also both shelled.

Residential buildings in Nizhny have been damaged.

Two trains with evacuees were stuck in Popasna.

In the neighbouring Komyshuvaha, shelling wrecked a railway track. If repairs take a long time, people will be put up in a bomb shelter.

Popasna is currently under fire. An administrative building and a residential building were damaged.

At the same time, the head of the Luhans’k regional state administration refuted the fake information stating that Severodonets’k, Lysychans’k and Rubizhne are no longer loyal to Ukraine: "This is all lies".

"Another piece of fake news is that Russian tanks have entered Gorsky," Gaidai said.

"Near Starobil’sk, Ukrainian artillery inflicted losses on the occupiers. Ukrainian artillery wrecked a column of Russian military equipment preparing to cross the Aidar River. The enemy broke through the Ukrainian border and tried to approach Ukrainian troops from the rear, striking and breaking their line of defense. However, the occupiers have suffered losses and retreated", he wrote.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Tryokhizbenka, an armored group of Russian occupation troops tried to break through Ukrainian army’s defenses. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 Russian tanks and 1 infantry fighting vehicle and forced the enemy to retreat.

In the Belovods’k area, Ukrainian soldiers fought the Russian occupiers. Ukrainian units "broke through the invaders’ positions and consolidated their success with a counterattack", Gaidai said.

According to Gaidai, "Russian units are fleeing the battlefield in the direction of the Russian border having suffered significant losses".

Advertisement: