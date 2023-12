Ad verbatim: "Our military pilots shot down the Russian SU-25 just outside Kalynivka.

Glory to the Armed Forces! " Serhiy Borzov

-A single Ukrainian Air Force pilot shot down 6 Russian planes in 30 hours. One of them was shot down in the sky above Kharkiv.

-The Ukrainian air defense system shot down two Russian warplanes on February 25.