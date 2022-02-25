All Sections
The defense forces turned "our land into hell for the invader" - Zaluzhnyy

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 25 February 2022, 23:37
The defense forces turned our land into hell for the invader - Zaluzhnyy

Ad verbatim: "Our air defense forces are demonstrating real military prowess, destroying modern enemy planes and helicopters, shooting down cruise missiles in the sky. This means hundreds of saved lives!


I thank the Land Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Assault Troops, the Air Force, the Navy, the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard, the National Police, the Security Service, the Intelligence, the Territorial Defense Forces, and the State Service of Ukraine for Emergencies for biting into our land and turning it into hell for the invader.

The enemy did not achieve the previously set strategic goals. Their strength is weakening. We are getting stronger by the hour!
The plan of action is simple: if you see the enemy, and are able to – destroy! If you can't - give us the location of the enemy! "

Advertisement: