The defense forces turned "our land into hell for the invader" - Zaluzhnyy

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 00:37

Ad verbatim: "Our air defense forces are demonstrating real military prowess, destroying modern enemy planes and helicopters, shooting down cruise missiles in the sky. This means hundreds of saved lives!


I thank the Land Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Assault Troops, the Air Force, the Navy, the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard, the National Police, the Security Service, the Intelligence, the Territorial Defense Forces, and the State Service of Ukraine for Emergencies for biting into our land and turning it into hell for the invader.

The enemy did not achieve the previously set strategic goals. Their strength is weakening. We are getting stronger by the hour!
The plan of action is simple: if you see the enemy, and are able to – destroy! If you can't - give us the location of the enemy! "

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

14:27
Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council: “If you cannot close the sky, give us weapons, we’ll do it ourselves”
14:25
Businesses may evacuate to the west of Ukraine - Hetmantsev
14:13
Irpin’, Bucha, and Vorzel are seized, aggressors starving the people
14:10
Signs that Belarus is preparing to go to war on the side of the Russian Federation – General Headquarters
13:58
Russian-occupied Kherson region rallies against the invasion
13:46
German Public Prosecutor General has started an investigation into Russian war crimes in Ukraine
13:34
Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out at least seven counter-attacks in one day – Arestovych
13:21
Russia seeks Syrian reinforcements for its war against Ukraine
13:13
Ukrayinska Pravda obtains another list of Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine
13:08
Sumy evacuees have reached Poltava region
