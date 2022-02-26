Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down "two enemy targets": a helicopter and a ground attack aircraft
Saturday, 26 February 2022, 00:44
Ad verbatim: "The S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down two enemy targets - a helicopter and a Su-25 ground attack aircraft of the Russian occupation forces around midnight in the area of the Joint Forces operation."
More background: Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian pilots shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter near Kalinovka in the Vinnytsia region.