All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down "two enemy targets": a helicopter and a ground attack aircraft

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 26 February 2022, 00:44
Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down two enemy targets: a helicopter and a ground attack aircraft

Ad verbatim:  "The S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down two enemy targets - a helicopter and a Su-25 ground attack aircraft of the Russian occupation forces around midnight in the area of the Joint Forces operation."

More background:  Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian pilots shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter near Kalinovka in the Vinnytsia region.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: