Minister of Energy: Ukrainian troops protected Kyiv HPP

Olena RoshchinaSaturday, 26 February 2022, 08:04
In Galushchenko’s words: "After long battle last night, Ukrainian armed forces protected the Kyiv HPP from the Russian occupiers. The station is completely under control."

"Technical staff left their shelters and returned to work. As of 8:30am on 26 February 2022, Kyiv HPP is operating as normal."

Details: Earlier on Saturday morning, the Ministry of Energy reported that the Kyiv HPP was under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces, but was not working because the staff were in shelter.

It was also reported that Kyiv TPP-6 [a thermal power plant] was operating as normal.

Military action has damaged a number of overhead lines and substations and about a hundred towns in Ukraine were disconnected from the grid.

