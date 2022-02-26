Kherson mayor: Ukrainian flag over Kherson – we will live

In Kolykhayev’s words: "Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson! The city is alive and at work. At 6:30am the first trolleybuses were out on their routes. We even have a bit of time to clean up the city [before the day begins]. We will live!"

Details: The mayor added that the issue of access to food and bread is currently being resolved. He advised residents to follow the information on the city council’s official website.

Kolykhayev stressed that water supply in the city is uninterrupted and called the information about rationing water "by the hour" fake. All damages are being resolved promptly.

On 25 February, two healthy boys were born in the Kherson bomb shelters.