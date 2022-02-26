By this morning, 35 people were injured in Kyiv, including two children

35 people, including two children, were injured by enemy combat operations in Kyiv as of the morning of February 26.

Source: Mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko

Details: Klitschko pointed out that there were no Russian troops in Kyiv, while at the same time enemy Diversionary and Reconnaissance Groups (DRG) were operating.

Direct speech: There were several fights and skirmishes.

Direct speech: There were 35 people injured, including two children, up to 6 a.m. The safest way is to stay in shelters, because the enemy forces will attack us from the air.

Details: The mayor warned that the military, law enforcement and terror defense will be setting up roadblocks, so movement will be limited and obstructed.

All critical infrastructure facilities are operating, and public transport is operating in sufficient capacity to transport the city's critical infrastructure workers. The subway is operating, except on the Brovary line, and there are stations where people can take shelter.

To remember: On the morning of February 26, the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Mykhaylo Podolyak, claimed that the situation in Kyiv is 100% under control and Russia has no chance to capture the city.