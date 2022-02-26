Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukraine is asking the Red Cross to repatriate thousands of bodies back to Russia, as the Russian Federation remains silent about its casualties

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 11:35

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 11:35 AM

Ukrainian authorities are asking the Red Cross to repatriate back to Russia thousands of bodies of the Russian military personnel killed in action during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the meantime, the Russian Federation does not inform its citizens about its battle casualties in Ukraine.

Source: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk, at a briefing of the Office of the President

Quote: "We are asking the International Red Cross to help us repatriate the bodies of Russian soldiers back to the Russian Federation. We are talking of thousands of occupants’ bodies. It is a humanitarian need, and we are asking to arrange for the Russian occupiers’ bodies to be removed from the territory of Ukraine and transported to the Russian Federation. People in the Russian Federation must know how many bodies there are and how many occupants are littering the Ukrainian land today.".

Details: Vereschuk asked the Red Cross to do everything possible to resolve this humanitarian issue.

The Minister addressed Russian citizens: "Do something, so that there are fewer dead bodies of your sons, your husbands. Otherwise, there will be thousands of them."

