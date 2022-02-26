President Zelenskyy appeals to the Russians again: Stop the war

Zelenskyy’s direct speech: ' want to be heard in Russia. I want to be heard by absolutely everyone. Thousands of victims; hundreds of war prisoners who cannot even understand why they were sent to Ukraine.

Sent to Ukraine to die. Sent to Ukraine to kill. The sooner you tell your government that the war must be stopped immediately, the more of your people will remain alive'.



We see that indeed some of your citizens are protesting and speaking up against the war. And we know that now many people in Russia are just shocked by the viciousness and cruelty of their government. And this is a right reaction. I am grateful to you all for this reaction! I thank Leonid Parfyonov, Dmitry Muratov, Yury Dud, Liya Akhedzhakova, Valery Meladze - and thousands more. I thank the thousands of deserving Russians who have a clear conscience - your conscience is loud and clear! Just stop those who lie to you. Lies to us. Lie to the world. We need to end this war. We can live in peace, in global peace, in a world of humanity." Details: In addition, Zelenskyy assured in his appeal that the Ukrainian army has been courageously and fiercely defending the state from attacks by the Russian invaders. The situation in Kyiv is totally under control of the Ukrainian military. The president said that the Ukrainian army will defeat the Russian occupiers. He also asked the citizens to resist the Russian military on the streets of their cities and inform the Ukrainian state authorities about the movement of military equipment of the occupants. In his appeal, Zelenskyy also said that he awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Vitaly Skakun, a combat engineer of the 35th Marine Division, posthumously. At the cost of his life, he blew up the bridge near Genichesk to stop the advance of the enemy.



Zelenskyy called on everyone to come to Ukraine to join the armed resistance against the Russian occupiers.

On February 25, Zelenskyy appealed to Russians and thanked them for taking part in the protests against the war with Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, the day Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy appealed to Russians to take part in massive protests and demand their government stop armed aggression against Ukraine. ·

The night of February 24, a few hours before Putin's full-scale war against Ukraine began, Zelensky recorded a 10-minute appeal to Russians in Russian. He warned Russians that a war with Ukraine would bring a lot of sorrow and blood. It wouldn't make Russia a better country. ·

The day the war began, thousands of Russians protested in the central squares and streets of Russian cities. The most massive columns of demonstrators marched through the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg on February 24. ·

Earlier, the Ukrainian Security Service published an interrogation video of a Russian riot policeman detained near Kyiv. He regretted having participated in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called on the Russian military to lay down its arms. ·

Before that, more than half a million Russians had signed a petition to Putin asking him to stop the war with Ukraine.