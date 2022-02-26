“Be damned, bastards’’ – Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine addressed Belarus, fighting against Ukraine

The Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Deyneko, sent an official letter to his counterpart from the Republic of Belarus emphasising that Belarus was waging war against Ukraine together with Russia.

Source : Deineko's Facebook page

Deineko also stressed that Belarusians at the border are not worthy of being called "border guards."

Deineko's ad verbatim: "The Republic of Belarus, together with the Russian Federation, is waging war against Ukraine, ignoring the provisions of international law, basic norms of human morality and the value of life.

WE WILL WIN!

BE DAMNED, BASTARDS!

WITH DISDAIN!

Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine,

Major General Sergey Deyneko’’