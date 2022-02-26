Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukraine is Collecting Evidence of Shelling of Civilian Infrastructure to Appeal to the International Criminal Court

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 14:47

The General Prosecutor of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova, noted that Ukraine is documenting all Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure to bring a case to the International Criminal Court.

Source: General Prosecutor of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova

Quotes: "Our priority is to document every crime that the aggressor commits. Prosecutors are at the residential building that was struck by a Russian rocket this morning. We’ve tentatively classified this as a violation of the laws and customs of war. Nothing is sacred to the enemy: a children’s home, kindergarten, children’s hospital and blood donation centre in Kharkiv have all come under fire."

"We are collecting evidence of all of Russia’s war crimes and will prepare for domestic and international trials…We are preparing our latest analysis to send to the International Criminal Court on the first large-scale war in Europe in the twenty-first century."

Details: Per the General Prosecutor, the enemy struck a minimum of 30 civilian targets in the first two days of the war. She further noted that Russian propaganda lies about the crimes and actions of the Russian Armed Forces.

