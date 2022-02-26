Strikes on a military unit and residential neighbourhood – 70 wounded

Three missile strikes on a military unit along with shelling of residential neighborhoods, injuring about 70 people, were recorded in Okhtyrka, Sumy region.

Source : information from Sumy Regional State Administration

Details: Three missile strikes on a military unit in Okhtyrka, Sumy region were recorded. Prior to that, shelling of residential neighbourhood was observed.

The heat supply system is damaged, the thermal power plant is likely to stop. Specialists are working to restore the system.

About 70 people were injured, including women. One woman was killed.

A child wounded in Okhtyrka the day before also died.