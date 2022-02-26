Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Strikes on a military unit and residential neighbourhood – 70 wounded

Olena RoshchinaSaturday, 26 February 2022, 15:43

Three missile strikes on a military unit along with shelling of residential neighborhoods, injuring about 70 people, were recorded in Okhtyrka, Sumy region.

Source : information from Sumy Regional State Administration

Details:  Three missile strikes on a military unit in Okhtyrka, Sumy region were recorded. Prior to that, shelling of residential neighbourhood was observed.

The heat supply system is damaged, the thermal power plant is likely to stop. Specialists are working to restore the system.

About 70 people were injured, including women. One woman was killed. 

A child wounded in Okhtyrka the day before also died.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city's wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia's losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

