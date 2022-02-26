In Kharkiv region, the Russian invaders are using internationally-banned butterfly mines

Alyona Mazurenko - Saturday, 26 February 2022, 5:54 pm

In Kharkiv region, Ukrainian defenders found internationally banned cluster bombs with butterfly mines (the so-called "Lepestok" mines).

Source: General Prosecutor Iryna Venediktova, in conversation with the UP at the HQ

Quote: "A message from Kharkiv. Now. Attention. – ‘Lepestok.’

"They are dropping cluster bombs with ‘Lepestok’ mines. Their colour may vary. They are about the size of a finger. If you step on one, it will blow your leg off."

Details: The HQ has confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that these dangerous weapons have indeed been found in Kharkiv region.

Venedyktova explained that ‘Lepestok’ mines are a type of explosives banned by the Geneva Convention.

According to her, this kind of weaponry had devastating effects when used in various armed conflicts of the 20th century.