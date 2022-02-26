Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine reminds his fellow countrymen the recipe for a trademark cocktail for invaders

Anna Morgun - Saturday, 26 February 2022, 7:47 PM

The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov reminded Ukrainians how to make Molotov cocktails for the Russian aggressors.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "Cocktail 'Resistance':

"While our partners are loading planes, trains, and automobiles with weapons for Ukraine, we are preparing our branded "brotherly" (for those of you who don’t know, the Russian Federation considers Ukraine its "younger brother") gift for the Russian "bastards". We are arming ourselves, preparing for the attack, and destroying the invaders!

"Details: So here are the ingredients for our national resistance cocktail:

A 0.5-1 liter glass bottle. It is best to take thinner bottles, because they break easier. This is necessary for the device to work.

Gasoline

Natural cloth (not synthetics) up to 15 cm wide and up to 35 cm long

Acetone

Polyfoam

Dense cork and (scotch) tape.

Preparation:

Add the foam to the acetone and stir the mixture until completely dissolved. The proportion should be such that a thick syrup is formed. 100 g of acetone is enough for one portion. You will need a lot of foam.

When the mixture is ready, add gasoline in a ratio of 1 to 1. Fill the bottle 3/4 full. If not used immediately, close with a tight stopper.

To ignite, ram the rag tightly into the neck of the bottle so that half of it is in the mixture and part hangs out. Attach the outer edge of the cloth to the bottle with scotch tape.

How to use:

Ignite it and throw very hard, so that the bottle breaks on impact. Aim at vulnerable enemy vehicles or on asphalt in front of vehicles or manpower.

Glory to Ukraine!