Zelenskyy: “The enemy does not have a single chance in this people’s war”

Alona MazurenkoSaturday, 26 February 2022, 18:45
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that Ukrainians would fight for as long as it was necessary to liberate their country from the Russian invaders.

Source: President's video address

Quote: "The readiness of Ukraine to defend its statehood, our solidarity with each other, and courage broke the plan to occupy our country. The world has seen it: Ukrainians are stong. Ukrainians are brave. Ukrainians are on their soil, and they will never surrender...

"We are putting up a decent fight. We will fight for as long as it takes to liberate our country. If children are being born in shelters, even as the shelling continues, the enemy has no chance in this undeniably people’s war. "

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the civilized countries of the world supported Ukraine in its resistance against the Russian invasion.

In particular, Azerbaijan will now help Ukraine with oil and fuel.

