Border posts with Russia and Belarus closed

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 21:31

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to temporarily close the border posts with Russia and Belarus.

Source: address of the Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, published on the government website

Ad verbatim: "The government adopted a decision to temporarily close the border posts with Russia and Belarus."

Details: The Prime Minister clarified that citizens of Ukraine who are on the territory of these countries and want to return home will be able to enter Ukraine safely and unhindered.

‘’And we urge you to come back, to prove that you are on the side of the light’’, Shmygal stated. 

