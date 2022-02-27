The battles in Ukraine are happening where they started - Presidential Office

Ad verbatim: "We have complete control over everything happening in the regions of Ukraine. These are the same battles that started three days ago at the same places.

The only thing that is happening, that corresponds to Russia’s key goal — that of eliminating Ukraine's political leadership,— can be accomplished in Kyiv. It is pursued in Kyiv, because Ukrainian state leadership remains in Kyiv. No one has left anywhere and are staying put."

Details: According to Podoliak,"positional battles" are taking place in the regions.

"Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr - these are the battle grounds that started three days ago. [They remain] In the same place," he emphasized.