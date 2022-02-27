Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Reznikov: 72 hours of resistance and we are no longer the only ones who believe in victory over the Russians

Olena RoshchinaSunday, 27 February 2022, 06:37

Details: The Minister noted that the whole world is watching these heroes.

"There are still many challenges ahead. But we are no longer the only ones who believe in our victory now.

Look around. Many have finally overcome their fear and dared to challenge the Kremlin," Reznikov asserts.

He stated that more and more people realize by the hour that "there’s no other army like the Ukrainian one in Europe."

"Europe can never be safe without this army and our people. Europe simply cannot exist without us. That is why an aid that was impossible to get three days ago is already on its way," he claimed.

He added: "Darkness will recede. Dawn is near. Let's keep the line."

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News