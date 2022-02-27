Reznikov: 72 hours of resistance and we are no longer the only ones who believe in victory over the Russians

Details: The Minister noted that the whole world is watching these heroes.

"There are still many challenges ahead. But we are no longer the only ones who believe in our victory now.

Look around. Many have finally overcome their fear and dared to challenge the Kremlin," Reznikov asserts.

He stated that more and more people realize by the hour that "there’s no other army like the Ukrainian one in Europe."

"Europe can never be safe without this army and our people. Europe simply cannot exist without us. That is why an aid that was impossible to get three days ago is already on its way," he claimed.

He added: "Darkness will recede. Dawn is near. Let's keep the line."