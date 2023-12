Source : Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko on Facebook

Ad verbatim of Bondarenko: "Her name was Polina. She was in the 4th grade of school 24 in Kyiv. This morning (26 February - ed.) she and her parents were shot dead by Russian SRG."

Details : Parents and Polina died. Another girl is in the intensive care of Kyiv city clinical hospital 17, and the boy is in Okhmatdyt.

