Russian military equipment advances in Kharkiv. Street fights ensue

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 07:54

Official news: Head of Kharkiv RSA confirmed that the enemy’s light military equipment entered Kharkiv and is present in the centre of the city.

In a tweet, the governor of Kharkiv called on Kharkiv citizens to remain in bomb shelters. He added that Ukrainian Armed Forces are neutralising the enemy.

In addition: SPRAVDI Telegram channel reported that "Due to the military operation, transportation around the city of Oleksiyivka is cancelled."

"Women and children should remain in bomb shelters! Ukrainian men will neutralise the enemy!" the post read.

Details: Videos show several trucks and armoured vehicles moving along the streets of Kharkiv. There is fighting in Oleksiyivka, in the Hydropark region, and in the city centre.

According to the available information, there is fighting on the streets. Several units of armoured equipment have been shot.

