Russian delegation has arrived in Gomel, allegedly to negotiate with Ukraine

Dmitriy Peskov, presidential press secretary, said that the Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus. He states that they came to negotiate with Ukraine.



Source: RBK (Russian media group)



Details: According to Peskov, a Russian delegation "arrived in Belarus to negotiate with Ukraine in Gomel."



At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia in any country except Belarus, while missiles are fired from its territory at Ukraine.