Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Website 200rf.com launched for Russians to find family members captured in killed in action during the invasion of Ukraine

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 11:09

IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 11:09

IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 11:09 AM

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has launched the website 200rf.com, where it publishes photos and documents of the Russian invaders captured and killed in action in Ukraine, so that their relatives could find them.

Source: address of the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Vadym Denysenko

Quote: "Russian citizens, you know that Russia has started a war against Ukraine, and 150,000 Russian servicemen have crossed our state borders. Many of them are no longer alive - several thousand servicemen. Many of them were captured. Videos [showing them] can be found on our resources.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched the website 200rf.com, where we post photos and videos of the dead so that you could identify them."

Details: The website also posts photos of identification documents of those killed and captured, and ways to contact the resource are available. 

Denysenko added that Ukraine treats prisoners in a humane way - they are not abused, and they receive medical care.

He also said that Russian authorities had confiscated their [Russian military personnel's] phones before sending soldiers to war, so that prisoners could not contact their relatives.

RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News