Website 200rf.com launched for Russians to find family members captured in killed in action during the invasion of Ukraine

Iryna BalachukSunday, 27 February 2022, 10:09
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has launched the website 200rf.com, where it publishes photos and documents of the Russian invaders captured and killed in action in Ukraine, so that their relatives could find them.

Source: address of the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Vadym Denysenko

Quote: "Russian citizens, you know that Russia has started a war against Ukraine, and 150,000 Russian servicemen have crossed our state borders. Many of them are no longer alive - several thousand servicemen. Many of them were captured. Videos [showing them] can be found on our resources.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched the website 200rf.com, where we post photos and videos of the dead so that you could identify them."

Details: The website also posts photos of identification documents of those killed and captured, and ways to contact the resource are available. 

Denysenko added that Ukraine treats prisoners in a humane way - they are not abused, and they receive medical care.

He also said that Russian authorities had confiscated their [Russian military personnel's] phones before sending soldiers to war, so that prisoners could not contact their relatives.

