Mykolayiv: 23 artillery shells and 2 grenades retrieved from a battlefield and destroyed

Iryna BalachukSunday, 27 February 2022, 11:09
SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 12:09 PM

Pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service (SES) retrieved and destroyed 23 artillery shells and 2 anti-tank grenades from a battlefield in Mykolaiv.

Source : SES on Facebook

Quote: "23 units of 122 mm artillery shells and 2 anti-tank grenades were retrieved from the site of hostilities on 259 Tsentralyy Avenue near the Delicatess shopping mall.

They were destroyed at a specially designated location."

Details: Rescue personnel of Mykolaiv region urged the local population to remain in shelters, if possible. If civilians need to go outside, they are advised to be vigilant, look around carefully, and avoid approching/ touching any "gifts from the enemy".

All suspicious or explosive objects should be reported immediately by calling 101 or 102, indicating the coordinates and location of the detected objects. That will be very helpful to pyrotechnicians.

Background:

On 25 February, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian invaders were trying to bypass Kherson and attack Mykolaiv.

At night of 26 February, Ukraine's Armed Forces' air defence repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders on Mykolaiv.

In the afternoon of 26 February, Mykolaiv prepared for circular defence of the city - 12 tanks of the enemy broke through from Kakhovka, there was also information about other armed forces of the Russian Federation.

As of the morning of 27 February, the situation in Mykolaiv is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the tanks and armoured vehicles located in the city are Ukrainian.

