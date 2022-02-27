Inmates released from detention to join the fight for Ukraine

Alyona Mazurenko — SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 12:39 PM

Former military personnel among convicts and detainees who have expressed the desire to defend Ukraine in its effort to fight off the Russian aggression are being released from prisons and detention facilities.

Source: this information was confirmed by Prosecutor Andriy Syniuk from the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine to Hromadske

Details: According to Syniuk, the majority of decisions to release are still under consideration; law enforcement authorities are reviewing the inmates’ "combat record, service to the nation, and sincere repentance".

Among others, Serhiy Torbin, who was previously convicted for the attack on Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk has already been released for combat duty.

Torbin was allowed to take another ten people with him who he had personally selected from among the convicts.

Dmytro Balabakha, a former military staff of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, convicted for the murder of a civilian at a public transport stop, was also released for combat duty.

Additionally, Ruslan Onyschenko, former commander of the Tornado Battalion, has appealed for release for combat duty, along with Semen Semenchenko, a former member of the Donbas Battalion. Their appeals are under consideration.