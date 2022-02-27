All Sections
Zelenskyy spoke to Lukashenko in an attempt to prevent Belarus from joining the war against Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 27 February 2022, 12:44
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko about the latter’s potential decision to join Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: No further details have been revealed by the President.

Earlier today, Lukashenko confirmed that rockets were launched against Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and threatened Ukraine with the invasion by the Belarusian army.

Furthermore, Lukashenko criticised Zelensky for his address to the Belarusian nation on the constitutional referendum in Belarus which is being held today.

Lukashenko stated that "Russians and Belarusians were captured and beaten in Ukraine." In this manner, according to him, Ukraine is allegedly pushing Belarus towards a "special operation" to protect its citizens.

To be updated...

