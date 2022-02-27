Russian troops have approached Enerhodar

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 4:17 PM

Russian military vehicles approaching Enerhodar, a municipality in Zaporizhzhia region's northwest

Source: Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov via his TE account, Ukrinform reports

Quote: "As of 2:30 pm, the situation in the city remains tense. Fighting is ongoing in Dniprorudny and Vasylivka. Enemy convoy near Enerhodar is quite close, moving constantly, so the situation remains difficult. There are already a few small sabotage groups trying to break through into certain areas.

Details: Earlier, it was reported that the Russian invaders were installing "Grad" missile launchers in the direction of Enerhodar.