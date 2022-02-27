Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Fedorov asks to block Russians on cryptocurrencies, and appeals to bloggers

Olena RoshchinaSunday, 27 February 2022, 17:27

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, called on cryptocurrencies to block Russian users.

Source: Fedorov on Twitter

Quote: "I ask all major cryptocurrencies to block the accounts of Russian users. It is important not only to freeze all accounts related to Russian and Belarusian politicians but also to sabotage ordinary users."

Details: In addition, in his Telegram, the Minister called on Ukrainian Instagram bloggers, opinion leaders, traffic managers, marketers, content managers, and regular social media users to disseminate information about the consequences for Russian citizens after the invaders' attack on Ukraine.

The Ministry of Finance has prepared an infographic showing that Mastercard and Visa are ready to disconnect Russia from March 1, that Sberbank may limit the issuance of cash, and that the Central Bank is considering fixing the exchange rate at 150 rubles per dollar.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News