Fedorov asks to block Russians on cryptocurrencies, and appeals to bloggers

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, called on cryptocurrencies to block Russian users.

Source: Fedorov on Twitter

Quote: "I ask all major cryptocurrencies to block the accounts of Russian users. It is important not only to freeze all accounts related to Russian and Belarusian politicians but also to sabotage ordinary users."

Details: In addition, in his Telegram, the Minister called on Ukrainian Instagram bloggers, opinion leaders, traffic managers, marketers, content managers, and regular social media users to disseminate information about the consequences for Russian citizens after the invaders' attack on Ukraine.

The Ministry of Finance has prepared an infographic showing that Mastercard and Visa are ready to disconnect Russia from March 1, that Sberbank may limit the issuance of cash, and that the Central Bank is considering fixing the exchange rate at 150 rubles per dollar.