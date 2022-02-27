Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
70% of Ukrainians are confident in Ukraine's victory, 91% support Zelenskyy

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 19:09

According to sociologists, 70% of Ukrainians believe that the country's armed forces will triumph over the Russian invaders. 91% of respondents support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's war policy.

Source: Opinion poll conducted by Rating 26-27 February.

Details: At the same time, 16% of respondents are not sure Ukrainian troops will defeat the Russian invaders.

15% of respondents thought it was hard to predict the winner.

Among those confident in Ukraine's victory, 47% are sure of Ukraine's victory, 23% are less sure. In Ukraine's western and central regions, more people believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine's (AFU) victory (78% and 75%, respectively). In the southern and eastern regions, this percentage is relatively lower (66% and 64%).

59% of Ukrainians completely support President Zelenskyy's policies, 32% support him more often than not.

Sociologists conducted a telephone survey of 2,000 Ukrainians over the age of 18. The survey was conducted in all regions except the occupied territories in the Donbas, the Luhansk region and the Crimean Peninsula. Samples were drawn by age, gender, and population centre type. The survey has a representativeness error of 0.95% but no more than 2.2%.

