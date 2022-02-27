16 children killed in Russia's war against Ukraine

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 20:20

The Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko announced the death of 16 children in Ukraine as a result of actions by Russian occupation forces since 24 February.

Source: Lyashko on Rada TV channel this Sunday

"This is the fourth day of this... operating on the wounded around the clock. We're saving lives. We're also operating on children. Unfortunately, we were unable to save 16 children.

These are the results of what the Russian army, which can't be called an army, has been doing the past few days. These are terrorists shooting. No army would have shot at medical workers, children, schools, or kindergartens. And I repeat: this is not an army, these are terrorists".