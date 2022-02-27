Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Invaders seize Berdyansk administrative buildings

Valentyna Romanenko, Roman Kravets’ - Sunday, February 27, 2022, 23:33

Acting Mayor of Berdyansk Oleksandr Svidlo reported that the Russian invaders had seized all administrative buildings in the city.

Source: Svidlo's video address, Hromadske

Ad verbatim: "The military, who identified themselves as Russian soldiers, entered the building of the Executive Committee and informed us that all the administrative buildings of our city are now under their control and they are taking control of the building of the Executive Committee.

We were asked to continue our work under the control of armed men. I consider such a proposal unacceptable."

Details: According to the acting mayor, the city authorities have left the building of the executive committee and are currently continuing their work remotely.

A journalist from Berdyansk informed Hromadske that the Russian military entered the city on February 27 from two directions.

She reported that people in the city feel defenceless. The invaders also cut off television broadcasts throughout the city.

Hromadske also notes that local authorities have not made any official statements in recent days.

In addition, journalists received information that the invaders had occupied the building of the local TV channel "Berdyansk TV" owned by influential businessman Oleksandr  Ponomarev.

Background: The representative of Opposition Platform Party Oleksandr Svidlo was elected secretary of the City Council of Berdyansk. He has carried out duties of the mayor since Baranov's resignation.

More Background:  Russian military machinery entered Berdyansk on February 27.

