Curfew ends at 8:00 AM, but not the war. Kyivans asked for composure and responsibility in wartime

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 February 2022, 00:14

Ukrainian actress and public figure Rimma Zubina calls on the residents of Kyiv to maintain composure and act responsibly once the curfew is lifted on Monday. She posted the relevant address on her Facebook page.

Quote: "Tomorrow at 8 a.m. on 28 February, the curfew ends. But the war is not over! We live under wartime rules, rules which must be followed by everyone! No discussions.

Our composure is a big help to our military. Imagine if we all rush to the grocery stores tomorrow at 8 a.m. to buy food. We'd create huge queues, in which there may be congestion, panic, provocations, and so on, and so on. Do you like these possibilities?

But we can also avoid this chaos! Use your responsibility and consideration here. We all are very emotional right now. That's why no one needs extra stress now."

Details: Zubina reminded of the important details of the current realities of martial law:

From now on, be sure to constantly have your passport on you. Remind your parents of this. Law enforcement officers have the right to stop people on the streets. A passport will help to identify your identity.

You have your documents in place, but your phone can lose charge at the most unexpected time, so you should also have a power bank with you. It's important to watch out for suspicious individuals but not to engage in vigilante justice.

Do not pick up any toys, phones or any objects from the ground. They could be mined.

Watch out for signs, markings on the roads and snipers on the roofs while you are walking to the store and back and report them to the law enforcement officers.

Quote: "Do not wander unnecessarily! Take care of yourself and your family! We all need strength to win and restore what's been destroyed."

What preceded: For the effective defence of the capital and the safety of its residents, a curfew was introduced from 5:00 p.m. on 26 February to 8:00 a.m. on 28 February.

The intensified curfew will end at 8 a.m., but it will not be not completely cancelled. Starting Monday, it will be continued as previously determined, from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

