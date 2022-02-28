Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Mykolayiv is expecting "guests" from Kherson direction

Monday, 28 February 2022, 01:28

Olga Glushchenko - Monday, 28 February 2022, 01:28 AM

"Guests" (Russian invaders - ed.) from Kherson are expected as of 00:00 on 28 February. 

Source: The Head of the Mykolayiv military State Administration Vitaly Kim on Telegram

Quote: "Well. We are expecting 'guests' from Kherson.

The invaders have the following signal system: one white flare means 'get ready to move', two white flares mean 'start', a yellow flare means 'obstacle', and a red flare means 'stop, turn around, go home'.

Half an hour ago, the first one was white. Recently, the second one was two white flares. They are approaching.

We're here! No plan to retreat."

Background: Russian troops carried out missile attacks on the Mykolaiv International Airport.

The Air Defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed the Russian invaders' attacks in Mykolaiv on 26 February.

