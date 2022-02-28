All Sections
Mykolayiv is expecting Russians to advance from Kherson direction

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 28 February 2022, 00:28
An advance of the Russian invaders from the direction of Kherson is expected in Mykolayiv as of 12:00 AM on 28 February.

Source: The Head of the Mykolayiv military State Administration Vitaly Kim on Telegram

Quote: "Well. We are expecting 'guests' from Kherson.

The invaders have the following signal system: one white flare means 'get ready to move', two white flares mean 'start', a yellow flare means 'obstacle', and a red flare means 'stop, turn around, go home'.

Half an hour ago, the first one was white. Recently, the second one was two white flares. They are approaching.

We're here! No plan to retreat."

Background: Russian troops carried out missile attacks on the Mykolaiv International Airport.

The Air Defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed the Russian invaders' attacks in Mykolaiv on 26 February.

