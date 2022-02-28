Missile hits residential building in Chernihiv downtown

Yevhen Kizilov - Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:46 AM

A Russian missile hit an apartment building in the centre of Chernihiv.

Source: Suspilne and State Special Communications Service of Ukraine

Quote: "A missile hit an apartment building in the centre of Chernihiv at 02:45 am. A fire broke out, two bottom floors are on fire. The number of injured is currently unknown. Information is being updated."

Details: According to Oleksandr Ivchenko, a spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Chernihiv region, a woman received minor injuries in the fire.

The fire was extinguished.