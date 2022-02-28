All Sections
In Kharkiv region, Russian advance halted, invaders incur heavy losses

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 February 2022, 07:51
Last night in the Kharkiv Region, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled all attacks by the Russian invaders and stopped the advance of the Russian occupation army. Many military vehicles of the enemy were destroyed. Kharkiv remains under Ukraine's control.  

Source: Head of Kharkiv Region Military and Civilian Administration Oleg Synehubov

According to Mr. Synehubov, at night, Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled all attempts of the enemy to advance on the city and destroyed military vehicles before they could launch missiles at the Ukrainian positions and the city. Yesterday morning, several armed vehicles of the Russians approached Kharkiv. The vehicles, along with 20 saboteurs, were fully destroyed.

Details: The Head of Kharkiv Region Military and Civilian Administration also said that 7 Russian military personnel surrendered to one Ukrainian soldier.

During interrogation, the captives explained they hadn’t eaten for 3 days, slept on the ground and didn’t understand what they had to do in Ukraine. They had been told about military training but later were ordered to advance on Ukraine. They also claimed that many Russian soldiers refused to go and kill people.

Details: Synehubov emphasised that our army has all possible support, the defence forces are receiving new equipment and weapons. Ukrainian businesses are also helping with transport vehicles for the Ukrainian Army.

In the region, logistical centres will be established to help distribute food.

Mr. Synegubov also notes that in the region there are many saboteurs and risks of their advance. Considering the number of civilian casualties, especially children, the region decided to extend the curfew from 3PM on Feb 28 to 6AM on Mar 1.

Advertisement: