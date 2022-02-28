All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia lost 5,300 servicemen, 200 tanks, 30 planes in its invasion of Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 28 February 2022, 08:07
Russia lost 5,300 servicemen, 200 tanks, 30 planes in its invasion of Ukraine

Alyona Mazurenko – Monday, 28 February 2022, 09:07 AM

Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Malyar reported main losses of the Russian army as of the morning of the fifth day of the invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Malyar’s Facebook page

Advertisement:

In Malyar’s words: "The enemy’s approximate total losses between 24 and 28 February, as of 6am on 28 February:

  • 29 planes
  • 29 helicopters
  • 191 tanks
  • 816 armoured combat vehicles
  • 74 cannons
  • 1 "Buk" anti-aircraft missile system
  • 291 automobile equipment
  • 60 gas tanks
  • 3 unmanned aerial vehicles 
  • 2 ships/boats
  • 5 air defence equipment units
  • around 5,300 servicemen (the number is being confirmed)"

Details: Malyar explained that this information is approximate and may be revised later. It is difficult to receive exact information during the fighting as military command focuses on the fight itself.

Besides, information can only be received after a battle is over, and some of the battles can be extremely long.

Sometimes, information is only available on the following day or even the day after.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: