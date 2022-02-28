Russia lost 5,300 servicemen, 200 tanks, 30 planes in its invasion of Ukraine

Alyona Mazurenko – Monday, 28 February 2022, 09:07 AM

Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Malyar reported main losses of the Russian army as of the morning of the fifth day of the invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Malyar’s Facebook page

In Malyar’s words: "The enemy’s approximate total losses between 24 and 28 February, as of 6am on 28 February:

29 planes

29 helicopters

191 tanks

816 armoured combat vehicles

74 cannons

1 "Buk" anti-aircraft missile system

291 automobile equipment

60 gas tanks

3 unmanned aerial vehicles

2 ships/boats

5 air defence equipment units

around 5,300 servicemen (the number is being confirmed)"

Details: Malyar explained that this information is approximate and may be revised later. It is difficult to receive exact information during the fighting as military command focuses on the fight itself.

Besides, information can only be received after a battle is over, and some of the battles can be extremely long.

Sometimes, information is only available on the following day or even the day after.