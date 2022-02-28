Peaceful Zhytomyr attacked with ballistic missiles

SVITLANA KIZILOVA— MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 11:08 AM

In the evening of 27 February, a ballistic missile was launched at Zhytomyr City from Belarus.

Source: Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy is outdoing itself in its cynicism and ignobility. Iskander tactical rocket launchers were used for combat purposes. However, peaceful Zhytomyr was what was hit.".

Background: Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine spoke of Iskander rocket system being used to target Zhytomyr Airport.