“Energoatom” says, claims of Russian invaders taking over Zaporizhia Nuclear Plant a fake

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 28 February 2022, 08:50

The information circulated by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Russian invaders taking over the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is a fake, says Ukraine’s National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom.

Source: Energoatom, Interfax-Ukraine

Details: The company’s communication department said: "This is a blatant lie, fake news."

Previously, Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed that Russian invading forces took control of the Zaporizhia nuclear plant.

As of the morning of 28 February, Energoatom’s website states that "all four nuclear plants of Ukraine – Zaporizhia, Rivne, Khmelnytskiy, and South-Ukrainian are operating in a regular regime." In operation are 9 energy blocks. Power production is stable.

Advertisement: