Battle raging for Mariupol and Volnovakha in Donetsk region

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 February 2022, 09:14
Iryna Balachuk – Monday, 28 February 2022, 10:14 AM

As of 9am on 28 February, Mariupol and Volnovakha remain the hottest spots in the Donetsk region, as the battle for the cities continues.

Source: Pablo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk military-civil administration, on Facebook

In Kyrylenko’s words: "As of 9am, Mariupol’ and Volnovakha remain the hottest spots in the Donetsk region. According to the military reports, fighting for the cities continues.

I am working on creating a green corridor to make sure humanitarian aid, medication, food and water can be delivered into the city, and for the evacuation of the local residents."

Details: Kyrylenko also reported that throughout the night Ukrainian soldiers repelled the enemy’s attack in all directions.

In Sartan: 1 person injured and 10 buildings damaged during the shelling. 2 people dead and 4 injured during the air strikes on 27 February

In Lebedynsky: rocket damaged 15 buildings, no casualties

In Krasnotorgivets’ and Maryinka: artillery shelling, no casualties or damage to infrastructure

In Torets’k: the situation is tense but under control; the night passed without shelling of infrastructure and without casualties among the civilian population

In Novomykhailivka: about 20 volleys of 152-mm artillery, information on damage is being clarified

In Myronivka: artillery shelling,  no casualties

In Verkhnotoretsky: the shelling of the outskirts began at 7am, no one injured so far

Subjects: Donetsk region
