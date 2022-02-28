Battle raging for Mariupol and Volnovakha in Donetsk region
Iryna Balachuk – Monday, 28 February 2022, 10:14 AM
As of 9am on 28 February, Mariupol and Volnovakha remain the hottest spots in the Donetsk region, as the battle for the cities continues.
Source: Pablo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk military-civil administration, on Facebook
In Kyrylenko’s words: "As of 9am, Mariupol’ and Volnovakha remain the hottest spots in the Donetsk region. According to the military reports, fighting for the cities continues.
I am working on creating a green corridor to make sure humanitarian aid, medication, food and water can be delivered into the city, and for the evacuation of the local residents."
Details: Kyrylenko also reported that throughout the night Ukrainian soldiers repelled the enemy’s attack in all directions.
In Sartan: 1 person injured and 10 buildings damaged during the shelling. 2 people dead and 4 injured during the air strikes on 27 February
In Lebedynsky: rocket damaged 15 buildings, no casualties
In Krasnotorgivets’ and Maryinka: artillery shelling, no casualties or damage to infrastructure
In Torets’k: the situation is tense but under control; the night passed without shelling of infrastructure and without casualties among the civilian population
In Novomykhailivka: about 20 volleys of 152-mm artillery, information on damage is being clarified
In Myronivka: artillery shelling, no casualties
In Verkhnotoretsky: the shelling of the outskirts began at 7am, no one injured so far