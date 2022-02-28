Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Long queues to enter Lviv as the city remains calm

Monday, 28 February 2022, 10:28

There are long queues at Lviv city entrance checkpoints, while the city is calm and all essential services are functioning as usual.

Source: Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy on Facebook

In Sadovy’s words: "There are long queues at the checkpoints to enter the city. We are working to strengthen our posts and assist the police with verifying entering vehicles to speed up travel."

Details: Sadovy said last night was calm in the city.

More than three thousand Lviv residents are patrolling the city, actively assisting law enforcement. They are patrolling around the clock in cooperation with police and territorial defence forces.

"If you are ready to protect our city, contact the nearest Lviv district administration," the mayor requested.

All Lviv public services continue to operate as usual. Due to precipitation, snow removal equipment was working on the city streets at night.

"Public transport also continues to work: 98 trams and trolleybuses and 129 buses are operating throughout the city. There are no interruptions in the supply of water, electricity, or gas", Sadovy said.

