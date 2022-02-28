All Sections
Putin's office did not answer the question on the threat of war between Russia and NATO

Monday, 28 February 2022, 11:35
SVITLANA KIZILOVA — MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 12:35

Volodymyr Putin’s spokesperson refused to comment on the question regarding the possibility of clash between Russia and NATO.

Source: Russian state-controlled RIA News

Quote from Putin's spokesperson: "No comments".

Details: Russian media notes that Dmytro Peskov wouldn't answer the question on the threat of confrontation between Russia and NATO. In this context, confrontation means war, but Russian propaganda constantly avoids using this word. They keep on referring to the war with Ukraine as an ‘operation'.

