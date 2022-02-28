Ukraine’s National Guard promises Russian soldiers who cede arms can return home safely
Monday, 28 February 2022, 11:46
Kateryna Tyschenko – Monday, 28 February 2022, 12:46
Ukraine’s National Guard declares that Russian soldiers who voluntarily cede their arms will be allowed to return to Russia safely.
Source: National Guard of Ukraine
Advertisement:
According to the National Guard’s Twitter: "Russian soldiers, we are calling on you to cede arms while you still live.
We will ensure your safety and return to your wives and mothers."