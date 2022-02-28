Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Bucha after heavy fighting: burned enemy columns, damaged houses, losses

Monday, 28 February 2022, 17:08

Monday, 28 February 2022, 5:08 PM

The situation in Bucha is under control. Fighting continues in some places - the enemy has not stopped trying to approach Kyiv, but each subsequent attack is quickly repulsed by Ukrainian defenders. Locals continue to be successful in catching Russian saboteurs in the surrounding forests.

Details: As of February 28th, we can say that Bucha survived- but at the cost of great destruction.

It is known that deceased defender Vladimir Kovalsky, from Bucha, also took part in the Revolution of Dignity, later went to the front as a volunteer, and was wounded in the Donbass during the battle with the Russian occupiers. Sadly, while defending Bucha in the city center, he suffered mortal injuries.

Currently, internet in Bucha is almost non-existent due to damage to the transmitter tower. In most areas mobile communication has disappeared (only in some places can Vodafone be caught), and many private homes and high-rise buildings have been left without electricity, gas and water. Local services are urgently rebuilding the infrastructure destroyed by the enemy, and Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk promises that Bucha will be rebuilt. In the video, the mayor stands on Vokzalna Street, the city's artery which connects Bucha with Irpen.

Unfortunately, the central district of the city was damaged in the enemy column's attempt to break through along the "Varshavtsi" (route to Kyiv). The Russian military was stopped by Ukrainian defenders.

 "Novus" Supermarket in the city center:

Damaged house near "Novus":

High-rise building near the New Highway (Warsaw highway), several burned-out apartments, broken windows:

 "Novus" with what is probably blood on the floor: 

To stop the movement of the Russian military column, ordinary Buchans did what they could. Those who could not fight with weapons in their hands threw Molotov cocktails at enemy vehicles. In the photo - a few unused bottles of incendiary mixture on the parapet of the central underground shelter in Bucha.

