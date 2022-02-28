Security Service of Ukraine blocks access to website that helped direct Russia's attacks

ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 5:24 PM



The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has blocked the website where the enemy was receiving coordinates for the bombing attacks.



Source: The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)



Details: The Secret Service of Cyber Specialists has found that this website was one of the military intelligence sources for airstrikes on Ukrainian military bases.



The site served as a platform with high-accuracy topographic maps and provided a service for searching for any objects on the map.

These included classified objects, military arsenals, supply bases, etc.



The website is currently blocked.