Security Service of Ukraine blocks access to website that helped direct Russia's attacks

Monday, 28 February 2022, 17:24

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has blocked the website where the enemy was receiving coordinates for the bombing attacks.

Source: The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)

Details: The Secret Service of Cyber Specialists has found that this website was one of the military intelligence sources for airstrikes on Ukrainian military bases.

The site served as a platform with high-accuracy topographic maps and provided a service for searching for any objects on the map.
These included classified objects, military arsenals, supply bases, etc.

The website is currently blocked.

