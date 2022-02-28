Security Service of Ukraine blocks access to website that helped direct Russia's attacks

All Sections
Roman PetrenkoMonday, 28 February 2022, 16:24
ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 5:24 PM

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has blocked the website where the enemy was receiving coordinates for the bombing attacks.

Source: The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)

Details: The Secret Service of Cyber Specialists has found that this website was one of the military intelligence sources for airstrikes on Ukrainian military bases.

The site served as a platform with high-accuracy topographic maps and provided a service for searching for any objects on the map.
These included classified objects, military arsenals, supply bases, etc.

The website is currently blocked.

